220809-N-SP805-0008 SOUDA BAY (August 9, 2022) Rear Adm. Scott Sciretta, Commander, Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), conducts a meeting with the leadership from Royal Navy submarine Audacious aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) in port Souda Bay, Crete to discuss interoperability. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lieutenant Kathleen Barrios).

