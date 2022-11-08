The Royal Thai Air Force visits Japan for the first time since COVID-19

A Royal Thai Air Force C-130H Hercules taxis on a runway at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2022. The Royal Thai Air Force’s 601st Squadron came to Japan to perform their own multilateral trainings. Thailand is part of the United Nations and Yokota Air Base is one of seven U.S. bases designated for joint United Nations Command - Rear use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

