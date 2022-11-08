Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Royal Thai Air Force visits Japan for the first time since COVID-19 [Image 7 of 11]

    The Royal Thai Air Force visits Japan for the first time since COVID-19

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    C-130H Hercules tails that belong to the Royal Thai Air Force 601st Squadron and the French Air Force (Armee de L'air) sit on a flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2022. The French Air Force and separately the Royal Thai Air Force’s 601st Squadron came to Japan during the same period to perform their own multilateral trainings. Both France and Thailand are part of the United Nations and Yokota Air Base is one of seven U.S. bases designated for joint United Nations Command - Rear use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 02:54
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
