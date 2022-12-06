Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors Clean Local Park during Portland Fleet Week [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Sailors Clean Local Park during Portland Fleet Week

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Zumwalt-class destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), pick up trash at Wintler Community Park during Portland Fleet Week 2022, June 12. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 00:44
    Photo ID: 7267976
    VIRIN: 220612-N-AD499-1065
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Clean Local Park during Portland Fleet Week [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Victoria Galbraith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Portland Fleet Week
    Rosefest
    NRNW
    2022

