U.S. Navy Sailors Clean Local Park during Portland Fleet Week

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Zumwalt-class destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), pick up trash at Wintler Community Park during Portland Fleet Week 2022, June 12. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith)

