    PHIBRON 11 Holds Change of Command [Image 6 of 6]

    PHIBRON 11 Holds Change of Command

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (June 10, 2022) Captain Greg Baker departs his change-of-command ceremony in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). Amphibious Squadron 11 is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    VIRIN: 220610-N-BX791-1486
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PHIBRON 11 Holds Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    PHIBRON 11
    CTF 76
    change of command
    USS New Orleans
    Amphibious Squadron 11

