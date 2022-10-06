PHIBRON 11 Holds Change of Command

SASEBO, Japan (June 10, 2022) Captain Greg Baker departs his change-of-command ceremony in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). Amphibious Squadron 11 is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

