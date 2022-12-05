Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Partner SOF Clear Romanian Ship During TFP22 [Image 4 of 6]

    Allied Partner SOF Clear Romanian Ship During TFP22

    SLOVENIA

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Spc. Michael Germundson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A Slovenian Special Operations Forces (SOF) member uses night vision to view a target on a range during joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) training near Pocek, Slovenia, May 12, 2022. The joint exercise with U.S. SOF from 10th Special Forces Group,Croatian SOF and Slovenian SOF allowed JTAC operators the chance to sight a target, and communicate targeting information with a pilot overhead. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations forces exercise in Europe that focuses on fortifying military readiness, cultivating trust and developing lasting relationships which promote peace and stability throughout Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Germundson)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 20:09
    Photo ID: 7267720
    VIRIN: 220512-Z-YI240-0004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 25.33 MB
    Location: SI
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Partner SOF Clear Romanian Ship During TFP22 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Michael Germundson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US
    Croatia
    air support
    Slovenia
    Trojan Footprint exercise 22

