    Coast Guard assists disabled sailing vessel 97 miles south of Pensacola, Fl.

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard assisted a disabled sailing vessel by providing a tow 97 miles south of Pensacola, Florida, Saturday.  The vessel was towed safely to Grand Mariner Marina in Mobile, Alabama. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 17:54
    Photo ID: 7267628
    VIRIN: 220611-G-KL910-873
    Resolution: 559x1024
    Size: 132.45 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 54
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assists disabled sailing vessel 97 miles south of Pensacola, Fl., by PO3 Riley Perkofski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NOLA
    assist
    tow
    CGC Ridley

