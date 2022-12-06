Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    870th MP Company conducts nonlethal weapons training [Image 26 of 26]

    870th MP Company conducts nonlethal weapons training

    FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. John Stephens 

    49th Military Police Brigade

    Soldiers from the 870th Military Police Company conduct nonlethal weapons training in Concord, CA June 11-12, 2022. The M39 Individual Riot Control Agent Dispenser (IRCAD) is used to subdue combatants without causing permanent damage. Military Police Soldiers are certified to react if the OC blows back and contaminants them while engaged in stopping a combatant.

    The Human Electromuscular Incapacitation (HEMI) device luanches an electrode to stun and override the central nervous system of a combatant. The X26 has two barbed projectiles that penetrate up to 2 inches and give an electrical charge to the victim. The electrical charge will make the combatant have involuntary muscle contractions. the effective range for the equipment the 870th MP Company used today was 25 feet. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 16:29
    Photo ID: 7267581
    VIRIN: 220612-A-XU624-673
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 870th MP Company conducts nonlethal weapons training [Image 26 of 26], by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

