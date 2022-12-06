Soldiers from the 870th Military Police Company conduct nonlethal weapons training in Concord, CA June 11-12, 2022. The M39 Individual Riot Control Agent Dispenser (IRCAD) is used to subdue combatants without causing permanent damage. Military Police Soldiers are certified to react if the OC blows back and contaminants them while engaged in stopping a combatant.



The Human Electromuscular Incapacitation (HEMI) device luanches an electrode to stun and override the central nervous system of a combatant. The X26 has two barbed projectiles that penetrate up to 2 inches and give an electrical charge to the victim. The electrical charge will make the combatant have involuntary muscle contractions. the effective range for the equipment the 870th MP Company used today was 25 feet. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2022 Date Posted: 06.12.2022 16:29 Photo ID: 7267580 VIRIN: 220612-A-XU624-668 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 1.43 MB Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 870th MP Company conducts nonlethal weapons training [Image 26 of 26], by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.