USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts vertical replenishment

220611-N-DW158-1112 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 11, 2022) A Super Puma (EC-225) helicopter picks up cargo from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a vertical replenishment with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

