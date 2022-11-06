USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts vertical replenishment

220611-N-DW158-1101 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 11, 2022) Logistics Specialist Seaman Hansell Lara, from El Paso, Texas, removes a cargo net from cargo on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a vertical replenishment with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US