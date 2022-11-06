Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts vertical replenishment [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts vertical replenishment

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gray Gibson  

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220611-N-DW158-1083 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 11, 2022) A Super Puma (EC-225) helicopter drops off cargo from the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a vertical replenishment. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
