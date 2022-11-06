Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Award Ceremony

    Award Ceremony

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Adrian Andrews, 125th Fighter Wing Medical Group commander, receives a Meritorious Service Medal during a ceremony at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Fla. June 11, 2022. Andrews received the medal for his outstanding service and leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 07:37
    Photo ID: 7267025
    VIRIN: 220611-Z-VO874-1307
    Resolution: 2048x1638
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Award Ceremony, by SrA Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Award
    125th Fighter Wing
    Florida Air National Guard

