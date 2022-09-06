U.S. Air Force Capt. Kendra Alanis, foreground, assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Medical Squadron, takes a photo of 1st. Lt. Emily Nicholson, also with the 378th EMDS, after the squadron’s change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 9, 2022. Col. Jeffrey L. Wisneski relinquished command of the 378th EMDS to Col. Richard J. Zavadil during the ceremony. The tradition of change of command ceremonies is so that the unit can witness their new leader assume the responsibility and trust associated with the position of commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.12.2022 07:05 Photo ID: 7267023 VIRIN: 220609-Z-YI114-2254 Resolution: 5460x3633 Size: 5.41 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col Zavadil takes command of the 378th EMDS [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.