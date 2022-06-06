Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Midway Remembrance [Image 2 of 3]

    Battle of Midway Remembrance

    BALTIC SEA

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220606-N-DE439-1519 BALTIC SEA (June 6, 2022) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Gary L. Horne cuts a cake on remembrance of the Battle of Midway aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), June 6, 2022, during exercise BALTOPS22. BALTOPS22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

