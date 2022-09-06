Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC1 Hambrick [Image 3 of 3]

    NC1 Hambrick

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Edward Jones 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    220610-N-XY052-1033: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 10, 2022) NC1 Mark S. Hambrick, poses with his Navy and Marine Corps Achievement award and NTAG San Antonio Commanding Officer, CDR. Stephanie Simoni. (U.S. Navy Photo by Edward S. Jones, Public Affairs Officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio/Released)

