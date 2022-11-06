Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rose Festival Parade [Image 4 of 5]

    Rose Festival Parade

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Sophia Brooks 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Navy Band Northwest, march together in the Rose Festival Parade during Portland Fleet Week in Oregon, June 11, 2022. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sophia H. Brooks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 20:38
    Photo ID: 7266803
    VIRIN: 220611-N-II719-1045
    Resolution: 5419x3613
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rose Festival Parade [Image 5 of 5], by SA Sophia Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rose Festival Parade
    Rose Festival Parade
    Rose Festival Parade
    Rose Festival Parade
    Rose Festival Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #PortlandFleetWeek #RoseFestival #USNavy #fleetweek #portland #rosefestivalparade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT