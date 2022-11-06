220611-N-ZW825-0100 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 11, 2022) An NROTC New Student Indoctrination (NSI) 2022 Cycle 1 staff member assists an NSI midshipman candidate with proper boot lacing during uniform issue at Recruit Training Command (RTC), June 11. Upon completion of NSI, the candidates will start their freshman year of the NROTC program at colleges and universities nationwide this fall. NSI is an indoctrination program hosted at RTC, and provides midshipmen with a common military training orientation. NSI provides basic training in five warfighting fundamentals – firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding and small arms handling and marksmanship – to begin creating basically trained and smartly disciplined future Navy and Marine Corps officers. NROTC is overseen by Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, which supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)

