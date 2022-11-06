Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSI 2022 Cycle 1 [Image 1 of 6]

    NSI 2022 Cycle 1

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Byron Linder 

    Naval Service Training Command   

    220611-N-ZW825-0100 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 11, 2022) An NROTC New Student Indoctrination (NSI) 2022 Cycle 1 staff member assists an NSI midshipman candidate with proper boot lacing during uniform issue at Recruit Training Command (RTC), June 11. Upon completion of NSI, the candidates will start their freshman year of the NROTC program at colleges and universities nationwide this fall. NSI is an indoctrination program hosted at RTC, and provides midshipmen with a common military training orientation. NSI provides basic training in five warfighting fundamentals – firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding and small arms handling and marksmanship – to begin creating basically trained and smartly disciplined future Navy and Marine Corps officers. NROTC is overseen by Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), Rear Adm. Jennifer S. Couture, which supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 18:29
    Photo ID: 7266765
    VIRIN: 220611-N-ZW825-0100
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSI 2022 Cycle 1 [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Byron Linder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSI 2022 Cycle 1
    NSI 2022 Cycle 1
    NSI 2022 Cycle 1
    NSI 2022 Cycle 1
    NSI 2022 Cycle 1
    NSI 2022 Cycle 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSTC
    NETC
    NROTC
    New Student Indoctrination
    NSI 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT