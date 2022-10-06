Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 1 of 5]

    The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

    SPAIN

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elexia Morelos 

    USS Bainbridge (DDG 96)

    220610-N-QI593-1075 ROTA, Spain (June 10, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class James Shelvay, from Buffalo, New York, picks up trash during a beach clean-up at Admiral’s Beach, June 10, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 15:52
    Photo ID: 7266589
    VIRIN: 220610-N-QI593-1075
    Resolution: 3013x4520
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.
    The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.
    The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.
    The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.
    The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailor
    USN
    Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer
    USS Bainbridge (DDG 96)
    Forged by the Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT