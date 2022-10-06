The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

220610-N-QI593-1075 ROTA, Spain (June 10, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class James Shelvay, from Buffalo, New York, picks up trash during a beach clean-up at Admiral’s Beach, June 10, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 15:52
|Photo ID:
|7266589
|VIRIN:
|220610-N-QI593-1075
|Resolution:
|3013x4520
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
