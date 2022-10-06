Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge ARG and 22MEU take part in BALTOPS 22

    Kearsarge ARG and 22MEU take part in BALTOPS 22

    BALTIC SEA

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jesse Schwab 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    AV-8B Harriers, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, fly above the Baltic Sea during flight operations with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during exercise BALTOPS 22, June 10, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 13:14
    Photo ID: 7266475
    VIRIN: 220610-N-MZ836-1779
    Resolution: 1749x2624
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge ARG and 22MEU take part in BALTOPS 22 [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kearsarge ARG and 22MEU take part in BALTOPS 22
    Kearsarge ARG and 22MEU take part in BALTOPS 22

    BALTOPS22

