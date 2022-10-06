Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-135 AR F-15s [Image 6 of 6]

    KC-135 AR F-15s

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 10, 2022. The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 03:49
    Photo ID: 7265976
    VIRIN: 220610-F-HX271-0623
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.19 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 AR F-15s [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-135 AR F-15s
    KC-135 AR F-15s
    KC-135 AR F-15s
    KC-135 AR F-15s
    KC-135 AR F-15s
    KC-135 AR F-15s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F15
    KC135
    1CTCS
    Air Refuel
    50th EARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT