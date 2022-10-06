U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 10, 2022. The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 03:49
|Photo ID:
|7265976
|VIRIN:
|220610-F-HX271-0623
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.19 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 AR F-15s [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
