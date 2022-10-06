U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joe Mitton, 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, flies within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 10, 2022. The KC-135 provides core refueling capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 03:50 Photo ID: 7265973 VIRIN: 220610-F-HX271-0412 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.5 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-135 AR F-15s [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.