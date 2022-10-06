KC-135 AR F-15s

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron flies behind a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, after an in-flight refueling within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 10, 2022. An array of avionics and electronics systems gives the F-15E the capability to fight at low altitude, day or night, and in all weather, as well as the capability to fight its way to a target over long ranges, destroy enemy ground positions and fight its way out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

Date Taken: 06.10.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA