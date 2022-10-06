Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 AR F-15s [Image 1 of 6]

    KC-135 AR F-15s

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joe Mitton, 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, flies within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 10, 2022. The KC-135 provides core refueling capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

    TAGS

    F15
    KC135
    1CTCS
    Air Refuel
    50th EARS

