Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    BALTIC SEA

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Scott Barnes 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    220608-N-EI510-0074 STOCKHOLM (June 8, 2022) The Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) departs Stockholm, June 8, 2022 during exercise BALTOPS22. BALTOPS22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Barnes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 02:21
    Photo ID: 7265958
    VIRIN: 220608-N-EI510-0074
    Resolution: 6029x3391
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mount Whitney
    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)
    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)
    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)
    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)
    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)
    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)
    BALTOPS22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT