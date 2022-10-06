Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Hosts Reception During Portland Fleet Week

    U.S. Navy Hosts Reception During Portland Fleet Week

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, Carrier Strike Group 1, gives a speech at a reception during Portland Fleet Week 2022, June 10. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith)

    This work, U.S. Navy Hosts Reception During Portland Fleet Week [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Victoria Galbraith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Portland Fleet Week
    Rosefest
    NRNW
    2022

