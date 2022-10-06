Musician 3rd Class Dinos Sanpedro, assigned to Navy Band Northwest, plays the keyboard at the U.S. Navy fleet week reception during Portland Fleet Week 2022, June 10. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 01:46 Photo ID: 7265942 VIRIN: 220610-N-AD499-1046 Resolution: 4716x3144 Size: 1.55 MB Location: PORTLAND, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Hosts Reception During Portland Fleet Week [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Victoria Galbraith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.