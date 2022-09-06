Members of the Philippine National Police - Maritime Group, 2nd Special Operations Unit prepare to clear a ceiling hatch while demonstrating a raid viewed by Police Maj. Gen. Valeriano de Leon and Green Berets with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) on June 9, 2022, near Puerto Princesa, Palawan. This engagement provided an opportunity for the partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures with each other in an effort to enhance interoperability while showcasing capabilities. Our Allies and partners are our greatest advantage when it comes to long-term competition with adversaries that seek to undermine our shared values and international norms; we are all stronger together. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jared Gehmann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 01:00 Photo ID: 7265912 VIRIN: 220609-A-ZR638-0419 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 3.97 MB Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Philippine National Police, Coast Guard SOF, 1st SFG (A) hold demonstration for PNP’s top brass [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Jared Gehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.