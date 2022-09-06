Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philippine National Police, Coast Guard SOF, 1st SFG (A) hold demonstration for PNP’s top brass [Image 12 of 12]

    Philippine National Police, Coast Guard SOF, 1st SFG (A) hold demonstration for PNP’s top brass

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jared Gehmann 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Members of the Philippine National Police - Maritime Group, 2nd Special Operations Unit prepare to clear a ceiling hatch while demonstrating a raid viewed by Police Maj. Gen. Valeriano de Leon and Green Berets with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) on June 9, 2022, near Puerto Princesa, Palawan. This engagement provided an opportunity for the partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures with each other in an effort to enhance interoperability while showcasing capabilities. Our Allies and partners are our greatest advantage when it comes to long-term competition with adversaries that seek to undermine our shared values and international norms; we are all stronger together. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jared Gehmann)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 01:00
    Photo ID: 7265912
    VIRIN: 220609-A-ZR638-0419
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Philippine National Police, Coast Guard SOF, 1st SFG (A) hold demonstration for PNP’s top brass [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Jared Gehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Raid
    Special Operations
    SOCPAC
    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Philippine Coast Guard
    Palawan
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    Phillipine National Police
    Military Maritime
    Police Maj. Gen. Valeriano de Leon

