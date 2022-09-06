Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UCT-2 and NMCB-3 conduct pairs to a Roll-on, Roll-off Discharge Facility in Tinian Harbor [Image 17 of 19]

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Lt. Tyler Baldino 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS (Jun. 9, 2022)
    Personnel assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2 and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 Detachment Tinian complete repair work to demolish and reconstruct a Roll-on, Roll-off Discharge Facility (RRDF) in Tinian Harbor. This type of capability will enable logistics throughput where conventional port facilities are not available. This is one of many projects ongoing by Navy Expeditionary Combat Command during Exercise Valiant Shield 2022. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photos by Lt. Tyler Baldino/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 23:07
    Photo ID: 7265865
    VIRIN: 220609-N-WU304-0157
    Resolution: 5472x3078
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: MP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UCT-2 and NMCB-3 conduct pairs to a Roll-on, Roll-off Discharge Facility in Tinian Harbor [Image 19 of 19], by LT Tyler Baldino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    NECC
    PACFLT
    ValiantShield
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    NavyDiver

