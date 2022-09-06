220610-N-XN177-1039 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 10, 2022) – Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, addresses the crew of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), over the ship’s 1MC, June 10, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 21:27
|Photo ID:
|7265789
|VIRIN:
|220610-N-XN177-1039
|Resolution:
|4519x3012
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220610-N-XN177-1039 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT