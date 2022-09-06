Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220610-N-XN177-1022 [Image 2 of 6]

    220610-N-XN177-1022

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220610-N-XN177-1022 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 10, 2022) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jaron Blake from St. Louis, blows a bos’n’s pipe on the 1MC aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 10, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220610-N-XN177-1022 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    Navy
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

