220610-N-XN177-1010 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 10, 2022) – Ens. Alexandra Carver, the ship’s brig officer, stands conning officer of the watch on the bridge aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7), June 10, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 21:26 Photo ID: 7265786 VIRIN: 220610-N-XN177-1010 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.39 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220610-N-XN177-1010 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.