    Royal Rosarian Knighting Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Royal Rosarian Knighting Ceremony

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Sophia Brooks 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    Rear Adm. Robert Gaucher, commander, Submarine Group Nine, becomes an Honorary Sir Knight at the annual Royal Rosarian Honorary Knighting Ceremony during Portland Fleet Week in Oregon, June 10, 2022. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sophia H. Brooks)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 20:27
    Photo ID: 7265746
    VIRIN: 220610-N-II719-1007
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Rosarian Knighting Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SA Sophia Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #PortlandFleetWeek #RoseFestival #RoyalRosarian #knighting #portland #SirKnight

