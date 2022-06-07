XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Corps Separates

Sgt. First Class Kakez Holtzclaw and Spc. Ronald Distler, assigned to the 35th Signal Brigade, climb over a beam during the Leaders Reaction Course event at XVIII Airborne Corps’ Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 7, 2022. The competition tested squads’ physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad would participate in the next competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, in July 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rene Rosas)

Date Taken: 07.06.2022
Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US