    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Corps Separates [Image 3 of 8]

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Corps Separates

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Rene Rosas 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Sgt. First Class Kakez Holtzclaw and Spc. Ronald Distler, assigned to the 35th Signal Brigade, climb over a beam during the Leaders Reaction Course event at XVIII Airborne Corps’ Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 7, 2022. The competition tested squads’ physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad would participate in the next competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, in July 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rene Rosas)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Corps Separates [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Airborne
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    H2F
    TIMS

