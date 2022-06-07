XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Corps Separates

Soldiers assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade, pass an ammo can across a hasty bridge during the Leaders Reaction Course event at XVIII Airborne Corps’ Best Squad Competition for Corps' Separates Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, June 7, 2022. The competition tested squads’ physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad would partake in the next competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, for the XVIII Airborne Corps competition in July 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rene Rosas)

