    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Seaman Oswald Felix 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220610-N-BR419-2094 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The Royal Maces conduct carrier-based air strike and strike force escort missions, and ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 16:37
    Photo ID: 7265453
    VIRIN: 220610-N-BR419-2094
    Resolution: 4194x2796
    Size: 521.35 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    CONAC

