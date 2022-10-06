220610-N-BR419-2044 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2022) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Adrian Belmonte, from Glendale, California, directs the pilot of an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 through safety checks on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The Eagles conduct carrier-based air strike and strike force escort missions, and ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 16:37 Photo ID: 7265452 VIRIN: 220610-N-BR419-2044 Resolution: 3933x2622 Size: 553.76 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: GLENDALE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.