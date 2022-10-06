USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

220610-N-BR419-2089 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 flies over the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The Royal Maces conduct carrier-based air strike and strike force escort missions, and ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

Date Taken: 06.10.2022 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA