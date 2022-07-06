Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Korea and U.S. Navy Strengthen Ties with New Agreement [Image 2 of 2]

    South Korea and U.S. Navy Strengthen Ties with New Agreement

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Jonathan Holloway 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    Stennis Space Center, Miss.—— Naval Oceanography hosted representatives from the Republic of Korean Navy (ROKN) for a two-day tour of U.S. Navy (USN) commands at NASA Stennis Space Center, MS and signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two navies, June 7-8, 2022.

    This MOU, a regularly-signed joint agreement, reaffirms commitment to enhance the ROKN-USN partnership by sharing information on oceanography, hydrography, and meteorology best-practices.

    Foundationally, the MOU aligns with the 2022 National Defense Strategy (NDS) priorities: (1) defending the homeland, paced to the growing multi-domain threat; (2) deterring strategic attacks against the U.S., Allies and partners; (3) deterring aggression, while being prepared to prevail in conflict when necessary; and (4) building a resilient Joint Force and defense ecosystem.

    “The signing of this agreement is historic and demonstrates our navies’ commitment to continued growth in our oceanographic alliance,” said RDML Ron J. Piret, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 13:26
    Photo ID: 7264884
    VIRIN: 220607-D-CC745-840
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Korea and U.S. Navy Strengthen Ties with New Agreement [Image 2 of 2], by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    South Korea and U.S. Navy Strengthen Ties with New Agreement
    South Korea and U.S. Navy Strengthen Ties with New Agreement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    South Korea

    Memorandum of understanding

    Stennis Space Center

    ROK

    Naval Oceanography

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Memorandum of understanding
    Stennis Space Center
    Allies
    ROK
    Naval Oceanography

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT