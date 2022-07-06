South Korea and U.S. Navy Strengthen Ties with New Agreement

Stennis Space Center, Miss.—— Naval Oceanography hosted representatives from the Republic of Korean Navy (ROKN) for a two-day tour of U.S. Navy (USN) commands at NASA Stennis Space Center, MS and signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two navies, June 7-8, 2022.



This MOU, a regularly-signed joint agreement, reaffirms commitment to enhance the ROKN-USN partnership by sharing information on oceanography, hydrography, and meteorology best-practices.



Foundationally, the MOU aligns with the 2022 National Defense Strategy (NDS) priorities: (1) defending the homeland, paced to the growing multi-domain threat; (2) deterring strategic attacks against the U.S., Allies and partners; (3) deterring aggression, while being prepared to prevail in conflict when necessary; and (4) building a resilient Joint Force and defense ecosystem.



“The signing of this agreement is historic and demonstrates our navies’ commitment to continued growth in our oceanographic alliance,” said RDML Ron J. Piret, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC).

