    ADAZI, LATVIA

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Infantry Division Artillery, board a Humvee for a convoy as part of exercise Knight Swift at Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, June 9, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 07:04
    Photo ID: 7264056
    VIRIN: 220609-Z-MM593-1071
    Location: ADAZI, LV 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Knight Swift Movement [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

