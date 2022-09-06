Knight Swift Movement

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Infantry Division Artillery, gather for a convoy brief as part of exercise Knight Swift at Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, June 9, 2022. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)
