    SECDEF Attends Shangri-La Dialogue [Image 10 of 10]

    SECDEF Attends Shangri-La Dialogue

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    ecretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 10, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 06:06
    Photo ID: 7264038
    VIRIN: 220610-D-TT977-0359
    Resolution: 6262x4175
    Size: 15.74 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Attends Shangri-La Dialogue [Image 10 of 10], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Austin
    China
    Singapore
    SECDEF
    Shangri-La
    Wei

