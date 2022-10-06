Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Attends Shangri-La Dialogue [Image 8 of 10]

    SECDEF Attends Shangri-La Dialogue

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Vietnamese Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 10, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG 
