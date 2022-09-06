220609-N-FP334-1066 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 09, 2022)

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 19th Space Company, 1st Space Batallion, 1st Space Brigade, salute during a Change of Command ceremony. The Change of Command ceremony transferred command of 19th Space Company, 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, from U.S Army Capt. Chris Cooper to U.S. Army Capt. Ryan Loughran. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 05:34 Photo ID: 7264007 VIRIN: 220609-N-FP334-1066 Resolution: 4952x5081 Size: 1.37 MB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th Space Company Holds Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.