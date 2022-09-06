220609-N-FP334-1043 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 09, 2022) U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Dyer, Commander, 1st Space Battalion, speaks during a Change of Command ceremony. The Change of Command ceremony transferred command of 19th Space Company, 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, from U.S Army Capt. Chris Cooper to U.S. Army Capt. Ryan Loughran. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 05:34 Photo ID: 7264004 VIRIN: 220609-N-FP334-1043 Resolution: 5053x5222 Size: 1.64 MB Location: IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th Space Company Holds Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.