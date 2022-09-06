Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th Space Company Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 8]

    19th Space Company Holds Change of Command

    ITALY

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Collier 

    AFN Sigonella

    220609-N-FP334-1043 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 09, 2022) U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Dyer, Commander, 1st Space Battalion, speaks during a Change of Command ceremony. The Change of Command ceremony transferred command of 19th Space Company, 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, from U.S Army Capt. Chris Cooper to U.S. Army Capt. Ryan Loughran. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Collier)

    This work, 19th Space Company Holds Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAS Sigonella
    JTAGS
    19th Space Company

