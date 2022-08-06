USARPAC BWC 2022: Mystery Event

Pfc. Nolan Murray, a nodal network systems operator-maintainer, and Staff Sgt. Calvin Miller, a combat engineer, both assigned to Eighth Army don their Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology ensemble on June 7 on Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii, during the mystery event for the 2022 USARPAC’s Best Warrior Competition. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

