    USARPAC BWC 2022: Mystery Event [Image 8 of 9]

    USARPAC BWC 2022: Mystery Event

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Nolan Murray, a nodal network systems operator-maintainer, and Staff Sgt. Calvin Miller, a combat engineer, both assigned to Eighth Army don their Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology ensemble on June 7 on Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii, during the mystery event for the 2022 USARPAC’s Best Warrior Competition. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 02:33
    Photo ID: 7263809
    VIRIN: 220607-A-KL951-2009
    Resolution: 5553x3702
    Size: 14.5 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BWC 2022: Mystery Event [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    mystery event
    MOPP 4
    JSLIST
    ArmyBestSquad
    USARPAC BWC 2022

