USARPAC BWC 2022: Scenario-Based Marksmanship Event

Spc. Timothy West, an infantryman assigned to U.S. Army Alaska and a native from Kingwood, Texas, fires a M17 pistol at the multiple weapon scenario-based marksmanship event during the 2022 U.S. Army Pacific's Best Warrior Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 8, 2022. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

