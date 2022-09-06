Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC BWC 2022: Scenario-Based Marksmanship Event [Image 18 of 20]

    USARPAC BWC 2022: Scenario-Based Marksmanship Event

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Timothy West, an infantryman assigned to U.S. Army Alaska and a native from Kingwood, Texas, fires a M249 squad automatic weapon at the multiple weapon scenario-based marksmanship event during the 2022 U.S. Army Pacific's Best Warrior Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 8, 2022. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 01:09
    Photo ID: 7263744
    VIRIN: 220608-A-KL951-1029
    Resolution: 4443x2962
    Size: 9.33 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BWC 2022: Scenario-Based Marksmanship Event [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M4 carbine
    M240B machine gun
    M249 SAW
    M17 pistol
    ArmyBestSquad
    USARPAC BWC 2022
    marksmanship event

